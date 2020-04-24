Dash In Shows Appreciation for Health Care Workers, First Responders

The company is offering free breakfast sandwiches, and its Snack-O-Gram program allows customers to send personal messages along with snacks to everyday heroes.

Dash In convenience stores, a Wills Group company, is working to lift up today’s everyday heroes by showing appreciation for health care professionals and first responders who are working on the frontlines during the COVID-19 pandemic.

All healthcare professionals and first responders can visit any Dash In location in Delaware, Maryland and Virginia the week of April 27 to May 3 to receive a free breakfast sandwich from the Dash In menu. Dash In’s breakfast menu is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Dash In is also inviting its customers to participate in its Snack-O-Gram program, which allows customers to send personal messages along with snack items to health care workers and first responders. Beginning Monday, April 27, customers can send their Snack-O-Gram by visiting dashin.com.

Customers can also follow along with Dash In’s efforts to lift up our everyday heroes with #DashInLiftUp on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

To learn more about Dash In’s efforts in response to COVID-19, please visit dashin.com/covid-19 or follow Dash In on social media.