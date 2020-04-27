Tyson Foodservice Commits Over $50,000 to Restaurant Employee Relief Fund

The company will donate $5 for every social media post tagged with #TheGreatAmericanTakeout and #EverydayHero up to $25,000 to the fund.

Tyson Foodservice is joining forces with #TheGreatAmericanTakeout on April 28 for the second time, committing to a donation of more than $25,000 to the Restaurant Employee Relief Fund (RERF) after previously donating $25,000 the week of April 7.

“We believe there is still an urgent need to continue generating support for the foodservice industry and those affected by the COVID-19 crisis,” said Nanette Luningham, Vice President of Channel Development for Tyson Foodservice. “We are doubling down on our commitment to help drive traffic to restaurants and provide monetary support to the Restaurant Employee Relief Fund by partnering with The Great American Takeout. On April 28, National Superhero Day, we hope everyone in the nation will help us support the restaurant industry and recognize the everyday superheroes who have emerged during this crisis.”

Throughout the day, Tyson Foodservice will donate $5 for every social media post tagged with #TheGreatAmericanTakeout and #EverydayHero up to $25,000, to the Restaurant Employee Relief Fund. The fund was created by the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation to support U.S. restaurant workers financially impacted by the COVID-19 crisis and to provide aid to restaurant employees nationwide.

Additionally, Tyson Foodservice will honor the #EverydayHero in select locations by delivering takeout to firefighters, healthcare professionals, grocery store employees and other essential workers and giving restaurant gift cards to several Tyson truck drivers and front-line employees.

The has company plans to extend its celebration of everyday heroes with other exciting promotions.