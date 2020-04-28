Pinnacle’s Palm POS Now Certified for Outside EMV With Worldpay

Petro retailers will have the highest level of protection available against card-present data fraud and will accept EMV chip-cards for outdoor transactions using the Wayne iXpay terminal.

The Pinnacle Corporation has completed and certified the integration between the Pinnacle Palm POS point-of-sale and Worldpay payment processing host for compliance with AFD EMV for contact chip card card transactions.

Live site testing will begin at multiple locations soon. Pinnacle’s Palm POS with WorldPay provides petro retailers with the highest level of protection available against card-present data fraud and will accept EMV chip-cards for outdoor transactions using the Wayne iXpay terminal.

“Development and rollout of AFD EMV POS and payment solutions for our clients continues at a rapid pace and we are happy to achieve this milestone with Worldpay,” said Mike Vaughn, VP Software & Services at Pinnacle. “For existing Palm POS clients, no new POS hardware is required. And the upgrade to the POS and Worldpay software can even be installed remotely, which during this challenging time of social distancing concerns is a huge benefit to their support teams.”

The Pinnacle Corporation provides leading-edge point of sale, shopper engagement and QSR/foodservice technology solutions to the rapidly evolving convenience store industry. Nationwide, Pinnacle’s POS, Loyal ty Rewards, Food Ordering Kiosk and Kitchen Display System, Retailer Branded Mobile App and Mobile Ordering products and services are used daily in convenience outlets to improve their store operations and extend the brand of retailers through the ever increasing mobile landscape.