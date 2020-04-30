Thorntons Provides Hand Protectors at the Pump

GripHero single-use hand protectors are anti-static, biodegradable and designed for use around fuel, providing an extra layer of protection while minimizing contact and the potential transfer of germs.

Thorntons has introduced GripHero hand protectors at the pump as its latest measure to enhance customer safety. Award-winning GripHero hand protectors are anti-static, biodegradable and designed for use around fuel.

“At Thorntons, we care greatly about the safety and well-being of our Guests and our Team Members. We are pleased to offer this innovative new solution as an added layer of protection to bring our Guests extra peace of mind when they shop for fuel and other great products at our always clean stores,” said Simon Richards, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Thorntons stores are open 24/7 to serve our communities with safe and clean places to shop for quality fuels and other great food and beverage offers.”

GripHero single-use hand protectors are designed for use around motor fuels and provide an extra layer of protection while minimizing contact and the potential transfer of germs while using fuel dispensers — whether pin pads, grade selectors or fuel nozzles.

“We are very excited that Thorntons is leading the way in North America with our award winning GripHero product. During this time, safely protecting the public and the environment is our priority and the GripHero product uniquely delivers both with the most efficient hand protection available,” said Oli Yeo CEO and Founder of GripHero. “It has been fantastic to partner with Thorntons to be the first in North America to deliver this solution.”

Thorntons is taking many precautions to help slow the spread of COVID-19 and enhance the safety and well-being of its communities while remaining open 24/7 to serve customers.

Based in Louisville, Ky., Thorntons operates 200 stores that provide high quality fresh foods, beverages and fuel in six states: Kentucky, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee and Florida.