ADD Systems Announces New Interface With Comdata

Advanced Digital Data Inc. (ADD Systems) announced an interface with the latest Comdata SmartSolutions point-of-sale (POS) systems.

Now ADD eStore users can take advantage of Comdata’s streamlined process with these EMV certified systems that can handle various types of payment options, including major credit cards, fleet cards and proprietary cards.

ADD eStore is designed to work with one or more POS systems per site and is pleased to add Comdata SmartSolutions to its list of partner products.

“ADD Systems is pleased with our partnership with Comdata. Our interface goes beyond just fuel and allows the exchange of both fuel and merchandise information,” said Chris Kiernan, Director of Retail Applications at ADD Systems. “Our mutual customers appreciate having a single system for price book, inventory, sales, accounting and analytics. We look forward to a long relationship.”

Comdata is part of FLEETCOR Technologies, a global business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay their expenses.

“We are pleased to be included as an option for ADD eStore users and are certain that this new interface will enhance the already tremendous value proposition ADD Systems offers its customers,” said Bob VanFleteren, Vice President of Sales for Comdata. “For Comdata, the addition of our Smart Solutions POS system to the ADD product suite allows us to continue increasing our own service footprint for c-store owners and other key customers, including energy and alternative energy related businesses, across the nation.” He continued, “Since Comdata solutions go beyond simple transaction processing to provide actionable business analytics, we’re pleased to partner with a company like ADD who is also focused on increasing data driven value as part of its own strategy.”

Since 1973, ADD Systems has been a leading provider of software for the petroleum, HVAC and convenience store industries. Its software solutions include ADD Energy E3 and ADD eStore® back office solutions, Atlas Reporting, Raven and Pegasus mobile truck computers and SmartConnect, a Web services gateway.