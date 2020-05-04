Love’s Travel Stops, Girls Scouts Provide Cookies to Professional Drivers

Supporters of the Girl Scouts have been purchasing boxes of cookies to be given to drivers to thank them for delivering important goods during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Love’s Travel Stops is providing free Girl Scout cookies to professional truck drivers in New Mexico and Oklahoma.

Supporters of the Girl Scouts have been purchasing boxes of cookies to be given to drivers to thank them for delivering important goods during the COVID-19 pandemic. Love’s and the Girl Scouts of New Mexico Trails also purchased boxes of cookies.

“Because of stay-at-home orders and social distancing, we couldn’t sell our cookies in the way we’ve all come to know and love,” said Rebecca Latham, CEO of Girl Scouts of New Mexico Trails. “So we came up with a creative way to raise money for our girls and also recognize the important work that these heroes of the highway have delivered during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Drivers can pick up one free box of cookies at six Love’s locations in New Mexico and one in Oklahoma while supplies last. Each store will have 1,200 boxes.

“The creativity of the Girl Scouts has to be applauded for this great idea,” said Jenny Love Meyer, executive vice president and chief culture officer of Love’s. “They’ve figured out how to fundraise in a challenging environment while also helping the hardest working men and women in America who have been vital in the fight against COVID-19.”

Love’s Travel Stops operates more than 510 locations in 41 states. Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Oklahoma City, the company remains family-owned and operated and employs more than 26,000 people.