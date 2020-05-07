RaceTrac Offers Nurses Complimentary Red Bull for National Nurses Week

To show its support for nurses across the country, all nurses in uniform or showing a valid work ID can stop by their closest RaceTrac on May 12 for an 8.4 ounce Red Bull in any flavor.

In honor of National Nurses Week, RaceTrac announced that it’s offering complimentary Red Bull on May 12 to nurses across the communities it serves.

Nurses can stop by their closest RaceTrac for a free 8.4 ounce Red Bull in any flavor. All nurses in uniform or showing a valid work ID/badge are eligible to redeem. Store operating hours are 24 hours a day, seven days a week, with the exception of a store closing for cleaning from 2-3 a.m.

“RaceTrac is proud to show our support and appreciation for the more than 3 million brave and hardworking nurses across the country,” said Melanie Isbill, Chief Marketing Officer of RaceTrac. “This year it’s even more important to honor their dedication because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and we’re honored — along with many others — to offer a product to keep our nation’s nurses going.”

RaceTrac holds itself to the highest food safety and cleanliness standards, and all of its more than 550 locations follow stringent hygiene and sanitation practices. In direct response to COVID-19, they are continuing to take extra precautions and have enhanced cleaning measures, such as implementing social distancing procedures, continuous cleaning of high contact-areas, and a nightly store stand-down for cleaning and sanitization.

Headquartered in Atlanta, family-owned RaceTrac has been serving guests since 1934 and now operates over 550 convenience store locations in Georgia, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Texas and Tennessee.