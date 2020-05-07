Rogue Partners With Columbia Distributing to Meet Demand for Hand Sanitizer

The partnership will allow the companies to produce more hand sanitizer for first responders and those in need.

To meet the increasing demand for hand sanitizer, Rogue Ales & Spirits has partnered with Columbia Distributing to use beer to make additional batches of hand sanitizer for first responders and those in need.

“Hand sanitizer is in high-demand these days and we want to do whatever we can to keep those fighting this pandemic safe,” said Dharma Tamm, Rogue President. “In order to make hand sanitizer, you need alcohol and a still. We have access to both but can get even more alcohol by working with Columbia, our distributor partner, who has generously donated beer for us to distill into hand sanitizer. This partnership will allow us to produce even more hand sanitizer for the many people who need it right now.”

Rogue and Columbia’s ‘Helping Hand Hand Sanitizer’ is made by distilling donated beer and adding 80% ethanol, glycerin, hydrogen peroxide and distilled water. It is packaged in 375-mililiter bottles.

“We have access to a large supply of alcohol and wanted to find a way to do our part during this difficult time,” said Mike Specht, Senior VP of Sales for Oregon and California. “Working with Rogue to make hand sanitizer was a natural way for us to help during this crisis. ‘Helping Hand’ Hand Sanitizer will help keep many people safe including the first responders who are fighting this pandemic on the front lines, our team who is busy delivering and stocking grocery store shelves, and consumers who want to avoid further spreading this virus. This is a win-win for everyone because we are able to turn excess beer into a life-saving product that is widely needed right now.”

Rogue Ales & Spirits, the only farmer-brewer-distiller-cooper in the U.S., was founded in Oregon in 1988 as one of America’s first microbreweries. Rogue has won more than 2,000 awards for taste, quality and packaging, and is available in all 50 states as well as 54 countries. Proudly rooted in Oregon soil, Rogue’s beers, spirits and sodas are made with ingredients grown on Rogue Farms in Independence, Oregon. Rogue Spirits are hand-distilled on a 550-gallon still in Newport, Ore., aged in the thick ocean air of the Yaquina Bay and bottled by hand. Since 2008, Rogue has remained committed to sharing the terroir of Oregon hops, honey, cucumbers and pumpkins one acre at a time by growing its own.

Since 1935, Columbia Distributing has helped build some of the best-known brands in the beverage business. Today, Columbia Distributing and its 3,000+ employees service over 22,000 retail customers covering more than 171,000 square miles in Oregon, Washington and California. Columbia’s success is based on the deep-rooted tradition of delivering quality products, timely service and a genuine concern for customers’ needs. This is achieved by providing ongoing, sustainable opportunities and growth for its employees, customers, suppliers, shareholders and communities.