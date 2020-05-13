EG America, McLane Company Renew Multi-Year Contract

McLane Company Inc. and EG America have renewed their multi-year contract.

McLane has serviced EG America for the past several years, and the new multi-year contract period began on April 18, 2020. McLane’s distribution services cover all convenience store categories including tobacco, grocery, candy, snacks and store supplies.

EG America is a national convenience store retailer with 1,700 stores in 31 states. In the span of only two years, it has become a top-five retailer with the acquisition of Kroger’s c-stores, Cumberland Farms, Minit Mart, Certified Oil and Fastrac. As a leader in the grocery convenience store marketplace, EG America will continue to utilize McLane’s scale of 24 grocery distribution centers across the U.S. to provide excellent service to all of its locations, except for Cumberland Farms and Fastrac, which self-distribute.

With McLane’s abundant resources, it will help EG America roll out its marketing plans nationwide and build on the brand equity of their acquired business. EG America plans to utilize McLane’s national, regional, and local data to maximize their offerings to consumers. McLane’s Virtual Trade Show (VTS), an online trade show offering new products, deals and promotions, will provide EG Group with savings on critical items for their stores.

“Working with McLane has helped us add value to our business with their quick access to data analysis, as well as their impressive scale,” said George Fournier, president at EG America. “We look forward to our continued partnership.”

“EG America is a valued McLane customer,” said Vito Maurici, senior vice president of sales at McLane. “During our relationship, they have shown great partnership in helping grow sales and profitability for both entities. We look forward to working with them for the next several years and beyond.”

McLane Company Inc. is one of the largest supply chain services leaders in the U.S., providing grocery and foodservice solutions for convenience stores, mass merchants, drug stores and chain restaurants. Through McLane Grocery and McLane Foodservice, McLane operates over 80 distribution centers and one of the nation’s largest private fleets. The company buys, sells and delivers more than 50,000 consumer products to nearly 110,000 locations across the U.S. Additionally, McLane provides alcoholic beverage distribution through its subsidiary, Empire Distributors, Inc. McLane is a wholly owned unit of Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

Founded in 2001 by the Issa family, U.K.-based EG Group is a petrol forecourt retail convenience operator with established partnerships such as ESSO, BP, Shell, Carrefour, Louis Delhaize, SPAR, Starbucks, Burger King, KFC, Greggs and Subway. The business has an established pedigree of delivering a world class fuel, convenience and food-to-go offer.

EG Group entered the U.S. market through the initial acquisition of 763 Kroger c-stores in April of 2018 and now operates 1,700 stores in 31 states. EG Group has made a significant commitment to delivering a modern consumer retail offer creating a destination to satisfy multiple consumer missions. EG Group now operates nearly 5,400 stores in nine countries with over 35,000 employees.