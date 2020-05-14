ZipLine Announces PCI-DSS Compliance

The PCI DSS standard governs best practices between vendors, the major card brands and financial clearinghouses, such as MasterCard, Visa, Discover and American Express.

ZipLine announced its compliance and affirmation with the Payment Card Industry’s Data Security Standard (PCI-DSS).

As a PCI-DSS Level 1 Service Provider, ZipLine continues to provide its private label debit, mobile payment, rewards and gift card offerings in a way that maintains security of consumer information, reduces fraud and provides secure online services.

There are 12 key requirements such as maintaining information security policies, securing networks and systems, maintaining a vulnerability management program, and implementation of strong access controls. In addition to the major card brands, these requirements are applied to ZipLine private label offerings as well.

ZipLine is a leading provider of mobile and private label debit transactions in the convenience industry with more than three million members that rely on the company to securely manage data on its payments and rewards platforms.

“For years we have taken pride in our ‘Security First’ posture, so this is not new. However, the official designation continues to fortify our position as a market leader in private label debit and mobile payment integration,” said Stephen Goodrich, ZipLine’s CEO. “It’s a valuable, independent affirmation, as we remain dedicated to investing in our customers’ privacy and security.”

ZipLine partnered with TrustNet, an authorized Qualified Security Assessor. TrustNet helps businesses build trusted relationships with their customers, partners, and employees by providing cybersecurity and compliance services.

“We’re proud to work with Zipline and play our part in assessing the security of their private label debit, rewards and mobile payment solutions,” said Trevor Horwitz, Chief Information Security Officer at TrustNet.

ZipLine helps merchants build consumer loyalty and market share with custom, private label debit and other payments, rewards, mobile technology and gift card programs. With a single platform for personalized rewards and merchant branded debit payments, ZipLine’s clients strengthen their consumer relationships while saving on interchange fees. ZipLine’s clients include top brands like Circle K, Speedway, Irving, Big Y, Lord + Taylor, Saks Fifth Avenue and Chico’s. The company has locations in Portland, Maine, and Deerfield Beach, Fla.