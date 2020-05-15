FDA Outlines Practices for Re-Opening Retail Food Businesses During COVID-19

While the new checklist is not comprehensive, it can help retail food establishments to consider their business’ readiness to reopen by posing important questions related to food safety and COVID-mitigation efforts.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) published two documents to help retail food establishments prepare to reopen after being closed or partially closed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This checklist addresses key food safety practices for retail food establishments to consider when re-opening and restarting operations,” the FDA said. “This is not a comprehensive list. We encourage retail food establishments to partner with local regulatory/health authorities to discuss the specific requirements for their retail food establishment prior to re-opening.”

A checklist can help retail food establishments to consider their business’ readiness to reopen after being closed by posing important questions related to food safety and COVID-mitigation efforts. Topics include:

Facility operations

Water, plumbing and ice

Food contact and non-food contact surfaces (clean, disinfect, sanitize)

Food temperature control

Product inspection, rotation

Dishwashing equipment

Hand-Washing stations

Employee health/screening

Social distancing

An infographic is also available, which emphasizes key practices that retail food establishments can implement and maintain as they reopen. The infographic can be displayed for employees to regularly access the information. It will soon be available in Spanish and simplified Chinese.