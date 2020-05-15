Reflexis Systems Debuts Reflexis Tablet Clock With Facial Recognition

Reflexis Systems announced the rollout of a new Reflexis Tablet Clock that supports facial recognition capability out of the box, eliminating the need to physically touch common surfaces.

This touchless system will benefit frontline, essential employees, eliminating a potential point of infection.

The new tablet clock is compatible with Android and iOS operating systems, and as users register for face recognition, they follow system cues to capture their likeness from multiple angles. Once registered, store associates will be able to scan their face and then use voice commands for clock in/out and meal punch in/out for a truly touchless experience. Users will still be able to clock in and out by entering their badge ID number if they so choose.

Reflexis Tablet Clock will support 3D face recognition in Time and Attendance version 4.3 when deployed on hardware supporting this functionality, adding an extra layer of security. With 3D face recognition, the system can distinguish between a real person and a photograph or other two-dimensional image. Additionally, retailers can adjust the detection accuracy of their Reflexis Tablet Clock face recognition.

Also available in Reflexis Time and Attendance is geofencing capability, which permits users to clock in and out via their personal mobile device by entering a geofence radius. This function can be adjusted by the administrator of the clock app to allow flexibility for a field associate to clock in from a larger radius than a store associate.

“At this time, the safety our customers and their store associates is the most important thing,” said Prashanth Palakurthi, Founder and CEO, Reflexis Systems. “Reducing the risk of infection by removing these critical ‘high-touch’ surfaces ensures that store associates stay safer.”

Reflexis Systems provides intelligent workforce management, execution and communication solutions for multi-site organizations in retail, food service, hospitality and banking.

The Reflexis ONE intelligent work platform is used by its customers across the globe to simplify execution, improve communication and optimize labor decisions. Today, over 275 leaders in retail, food service, hospitality and banking are leveraging Reflexis ONE to achieve measurable improvements in customer engagement & associate productivity and retention.

Reflexis Systems is privately held and headquartered in Dedham, Massachusetts and has offices in Atlanta, Columbus, London, Düsseldorf, and Pune, India, with additional sales presence across Europe and Latin America.