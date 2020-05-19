Love’s Launches Dollar Add-Ons Summer Campaign

Through Aug. 31, customers can purchase any drink and one deli item or two roller grill items or tacos and get the candy, chips or snack for $1.

Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores is giving customers the opportunity to get a candy, chips or a snack for $1 as part of its Dollar Add-Ons summer campaign.

For the deal, customers can purchase any drink and one deli item or two roller grill items or tacos and get the candy, chips or snack for $1. Customers can take advantage of this deal now through Aug. 31.

“We know that money’s tight for many right now, so we want to make it easier for customers to get the food and drinks they love at a cheaper price,” said Kyle Sloan, senior manager of category merchandising for Love’s. “The dollar add-ons deal gives customers over 5.8 million combinations to choose from when deciding on their perfect combination.”

As Americans travel this summer, Love’s wants to provide customers with a deal that’s perfect for the whole family. In addition to the dollar add-ons deal, customers can take advantage of the services and amenities Love’s offers like dog parks, fresh coffee, fresh-to-go options and Love’s branded candy. The dollar add-ons deal excludes alcohol.

Love’s operates more than 510 locations in 41 states. Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Oklahoma City, the company remains family-owned and operated and employs more than 26,000 people. Love’s provides professional truck drivers and motorists with 24-hour access to clean and safe places to purchase gasoline, diesel fuel, fresh coffee, restaurant offerings and more. Love’s has more than 380 truck service centers, which include on-site and stand-alone Speedco and Love’s Truck Care locations.