Wawa Foundation Announces Hero Award Details

The Wawa Foundation announced the details and timeline of the 2020 Wawa Foundation Hero Award, which is presented during the annual Wawa Welcome America! Festival.

The Wawa Foundation Hero Award honors a nonprofit organization and its volunteers serving the Philadelphia area. Heroes rise to meet the immense challenges facing the community or individuals within the community by providing services to protect others, preserving independence and providing care and life-saving support to those in need.

The Wawa Foundation Hero Award timeline:

Submissions Accepted: May 18 – June 4

Community Voting Period: June 10-29

Award Announcement: July 4

To submit, qualified non-profit 501(c)(3) organizations can share a story or video about their impact on the Philadelphia community, including mission, purpose and services, through The Wawa Foundation website. The four most compelling stories will be selected for voting by the public. Voting will occur from June 10-29. The organization receiving the highest number of votes will be submitted to The Wawa Foundation Hero Award Panel for confirmation.

Once confirmed, they will then be recognized with The Wawa Foundation Hero Award on July 4. The Wawa Foundation Hero Award recipient will be announced during the July 4th Celebration of Freedom Ceremony with The Wawa Foundation Hero Award winner receiving a $50,000 grant, and the runners up each receiving $10,000 grants.

Previous Wawa Foundation Hero Award winners are not eligible for a period of ten years from the year they won, and previous Wawa Foundation Hero Award runners up are not eligible for a period of five years from the year they were recognized.

The Wawa Foundation is a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation founded by Wawa Inc. to support the company’s charitable giving and philanthropic activities — and ultimately to help build happier, stronger communities. The Wawa Foundation focuses its support on organizations committed to health, hunger and everyday heroes through local, regional and national grants and / or in-store fundraising, through donation boxes and point-of-purchase scan materials.