Sheetz Releases Limited-Edition Hot Dog Inspired Beer

Now available at 128 Sheetz stores across Pennsylvania, the new craft beer is a 5.5% IPA with a ceremonial addition of Sheetz Hot Dogz in the brew kettle.

Sheetz announced the release of ‘Project Hop Dog’ — a new, limited-edition craft beer brewed in partnership with Croydon, Pa.-based Neshaminy Creek Brewing Co.

Now available at 128 Sheetz stores across Pennsylvania, the new hot dog inspired beer is a 5.5% India Pale Ale (IPA) “dry-hopped with Nugget and Centennial hops and with a ceremonial addition of Sheetz Hot Dogz in the brew kettle just for fun.”

“Project Hop Dog — yes a hot dog craft beer — is our craziest collaboration yet,” said Ryan Sheetz, AVP of Brand at Sheetz. “We hope our latest limited-edition craft beer is a fun surprise for our customers, a surprise that’ll engender smiles, laughter and conversation — something we could all use more of right now. In light of the health crisis, we gave a lot of consideration to releasing Project Hop Dog. We are doing everything we can to ensure the health and safety of our employees and customers. While we are excited to release Project Hop Dog, we are asking customers to respect health guidelines such as social distancing and wearing a face mask while purchasing the beer.”

The beer is refreshing and dry with delicate hop flavors of citrus and pine. Sixteen-ounce four-packs of Project Hop Dog beer are available statewide including in Altoona, Erie, Harrisburg, Lancaster, Pittsburgh, State College and York, retailing for $7.99 per four pack.

“We were really excited to collaborate on a beer to celebrate Sheetz Hot Dogz and the beginning of summer,” said Jason Ranck, Head Brewer at Neshaminy Creek Brewing Co. “Don’t worry — the beer does not taste like hot dogs! We thought it was just a fun concept and the perfect beer for pairing with Sheetz Hot Dogz and warm weather activities.”

Sheetz is committed to responsibly complying with all current laws and regulations, including the enforcement of a 100% proof-of-age policy. Employees will ask for proper identification, a valid driver’s license, passport or military identification card from any customers wanting to purchase alcohol, regardless of age. Each location also abides by time-of-day sales restrictions on alcohol.

Established in 1952 in Altoona, Pa., Sheetz, Inc. operates over 580 store locations throughout Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio and North Carolina.