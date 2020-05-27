Knorr Provides Food Bank Employees with Lunches from Local Restaurants

Over 11,000 Feeding America employees at 200 food banks around the country will receive a surprise lunch prepared by a local restaurant.

As part of Unilever’s Day of Service, Knorr kicked off a program that will provide over 11,000 Feeding America employees at 200 food banks around the country with a surprise lunch prepared by a local restaurant.

Food bank employees are on the front lines helping to ensure food pantries are stocked daily to meet demand, making their work vital in the current environment. And Feeding America has been a key player in providing food access to people across the country.

As a partner of 14 years, Knorr, a brand that believes wholesome, nutritious food should be accessible and affordable to all, has given over $1 million worth of product to help supply food pantries to support communities impacted by COVID-19.

Knorr chose to partner with local restaurants knowing they are facing extraordinary economic hardships brought on by this crisis.

Knorr worked with 200 restaurants nationwide to source, package and hand-deliver lunch to neighboring food banks as a way of saying thank you for their work in this time of need.

United for America is Unilever’s movement to help deliver food, medical supplies, hygiene products and other critical supplies to organizations on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In March, Unilever US announced a donation of more than $20 million worth of products, services and financial support for Americans in need through organizations such as Direct Relief and Feeding America, along with other efforts including a donation of more than 200,000 masks to local New Jersey hospitals.

As part of this initiative, Unilever organized a first annual Day of Service on May 21, 2020. On this day, Unilever donated the equivalent of one day’s worth of the products produced at its U.S. factories to Feeding America and Direct Relief.

In addition, Unilever corporate employees and partners spent time virtually volunteering with national and local organizations. And Unilever invited consumers to join them in sending letters of gratitude to the 11,000+ essential food bank employees across the country who are working tirelessly to provide food and supplies to millions of Americans in need each day.

Unilever has also created a film to recognize its hard-working factory workers around the country who are helping create essential products like personal care, hygiene products, cleaning supplies and food, and are keeping store shelves stocked.

To get help or give help, visit WeAreUnitedForAmerica.com