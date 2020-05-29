Stewart’s ‘Flavors of the Week’ Promotion Returns

Each week, the New York-based c-store chain features three half-gallon flavors of its signature ice cream, sold only in Stewart's Shops, on sale for $3.39.

Stewart’s Shops has brought back its Flavors of the Week promotion, where each week, the New York-based c-store chain features three half-gallon ice cream flavors on sale for $3.39 — a great grab-and-go item to bring home to enjoy.

Stewart’s picks up milk from local family dairy farms and turns it into customers’ favorite flavors of ice cream at the Stewart’s Manufacturing and Distribution Plant in Greenfield, N.Y.

Stewart’s Ice Cream is only sold in its shops. There’s no middle man; Stewart’s keeps its ice cream in the most ideal conditions from the moment the milk is picked up on the farm all the way to the delivery of ice cream at its shops.

The Flavors of the Week promotion means savings of up to $1.50 per half-gallon. Already a great value because at Stewart’s Shops, customers get a full half-gallon of ice cream.

Stewart's ice cream comes in a variety of delicious flavors with creative combinations to keep things interesting.