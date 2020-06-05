Regatta Craft Mixers Announces Expansion of Commercial Team

The company has added four new professionals to the company’s sales and marketing departments.

Regatta Craft Mixers announced the expansion of its commercial team, adding four new professionals to the company’s sales and marketing departments.

Joining the Regatta Craft Mixer team are Jay Li, Marketing Director; Max Shlansky, National Sales Manager Liquor Channel; Julie Zarou, Field Marketing Manager; and Sean Chalker, Area Sales Manager Southeast Region.

Together with senior management, they are poised to execute Regatta’s future growth strategy and focus on navigating the challenges of the times as the country and the industry prepares to emerge from COVID-19 lock down.

Li, Marketing Director, brings a wealth of experience to the Regatta team having most recently worked at Anheuser-Busch InBev (ABI) where he was a Senior Associate Brand Manager on the craft and imported beer businesses. At ABI, Li managed brands including Hoegaarden, Shock Top and Cerveza Patagonia.

He has experience leading challenger brands and national brands, as well as launching flavor and package innovations. Li brings a well-rounded perspective to the business through his brand building expertise and his understanding of the wholesaler and retailer ecosystems.

Shlansky, National Sales Manager – Liquor Channel, joins the Regatta team with experience working in both the distributor and supplier sides of the industry. Prior to joining Regatta, Shlansky worked for the Abita Brewing Company where he held the title of Area Sales Manager, managing distribution and wholesaler relationships in a multi-state territory.

At Abita, Shlansky increased volume and share of the mid-sized brewery while growing distribution in priority accounts and regional chain businesses. Max also has experience working as a Sales Representative with Union Beer Distributors in New York where he managed on-premise retailers in Manhattan. Shlansky brings a well-balanced mix of valuable experience in growing and managing a brand from all sides of the three-tier system.

Zarou, Field Marketing Manager, previously worked at The Institute of Culinary Education where she managed corporate and press events. Prior to that, Zarou worked in account management at BBH New York and Ogilvy & Mather on a range of client accounts including Lipton Tea, Hershey and AIG respectively. Zarou brings a wealth of interpersonal, management and organizational skills to the team.

Chalker, Area Sales Manager Southeast Region, was promoted from a sales coordinator role with Regatta in the New York metro area. Prior to joining Regatta, Chalker worked for Kiawah Partners in Charleston, South Carolina as a graduate intern responsible for a range of projects including collaborating on the Architectural Review Board regulating construction guidelines. Chalker has a reputation of being a trusted team player with excellent communication, analytical and problem-solving skills.

Regatta Craft mixers are made with only the best natural ingredients and crafted in small batches. All Regatta Mixers are American made, contain no artificial ingredients, no high fructose corn syrup, are non-GMO and are BPA and gluten-free. Regatta Classic Bermuda Stone Ginger Beer and Regatta Royal Oak Ginger Ale were recently awarded Double Gold and Regatta Dry Citrus Sparkling Tonic was awarded Gold at the 2019 prestigious SIP Awards; the industry’s only international competition judged exclusively by consumers. The full line-up of Regatta premium craft mixers creates a complex yet well-balanced flavor palate that mixes well with any spirit and simply make better cocktails.

Regatta is currently offering free shipping and donating 15% of all online orders to the USBG Bartender Emergency Relief Program through the end of June.