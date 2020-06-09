TravelCenters of America Announces Citizen Driver Award Winners

TravelCenters of America announced its seventh annual Citizen Driver Award winners: Herschel Evans of Bremen, Ga., and Jerry Seaman of Huron, S.D.

The travel center network created the award to recognize professional drivers who demonstrate traits that bring a high level of respect to the truck driving profession, including good citizenship, safety, health and wellness, community involvement and leadership. The winners were announced live on the Dave Nemo Radio Show on Sirius XM 146- Road Dog Trucking Radio.

As part of the honor, Citizen Driver Award winners may select a TA, Petro Stopping Center or TA Express location to be dedicated in their name, allowing their story to be continuously displayed for all travelers that pass through. In addition, TA will make a $2,500 donation to each winner’s charity of choice.

“The goal of the Citizen Driver Program is to put a spotlight on some of the most extraordinary drivers today and illustrate the fine examples of professionalism embedded in the truck driving profession,” said Barry Richards, president of TA. “These drivers dedicate their lives to their career and we’re pleased to honor them and highlight their life-long commitment and sacrifices.”

Evans has a 32-year driving career and is currently employed by Holland Inc. He has logged 3.1 million miles, all accident-free. He is a strong advocate for safety, evidenced by his volunteer work on numerous safety committees and boards. Evans has been interviewed by commercial and industry media for his expertise and input regarding safety regulations and is a well-known speaker and presenter on the topic within the industry.

Evans received the 2018 Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance International Driver Excellence Award. In 2013, he was selected as an American Trucking Association’s American’s Road Team Captain. In 2017, he was presented with the Mark Russell Trucking Image Award for representing the industry through his role as an America’s Road Team Captain. Evans is also a trainer for Holland, and ensures that all new hires begin their career with a solid driving foundation and a strong priority on safety.

Evans has devoted countless hours to Convoy of Care. For the past 33 years, he has been involved with Atlanta Ride for Kids, a nationwide motorcycle charity ride that benefits the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation. In 2011, Evans took over an intercompany truck driving championship and turned it into the Safety Drive for a Cure benefitting the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation.

Evans has chosen the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation, Safety Drive for a Cure as his charity to receive the $2,500 donation. The Petro in Atlanta will soon be dedicated in his name.

Seaman has a 48-year driving career and is currently employed by NTA Trucking LTD. He has logged more than 5 million miles in his career, all accident-free. In 2010, Seaman was chosen as the NASTC Driver of the Year and as a member of their 2010 America’s Safe Driver Team. In 2011, Seaman began competing in the South Dakota Truck Driving championships. He received a first place finish in the five-axle van class, received Rookie of the Year, the Larry Thury award and was named Grand Champion. He also competed in the American Trucking Association’s National Truck Driving Championships.

Seaman is a dedicated Sunday school teacher, Sunday school director, worship leader and music director. He is devoted to working with the Special Olympics and has been involved with the South Dakota Convoy for Special Olympics since its inception in 2002. Jerry has worked this event every year since, and has been an instrumental part of its growth and success.

Seaman is a lifetime OOIDA member and a member of the Truck Historical Society.

Seaman has chosen the St. Christopher Trucker’s Relief Fund as his charity to receive the $2,500 donation from TA. The Vermillion, S.D., TA Express will soon be dedicated in his name.

Over 75 nominations for the Citizen Driver award were received this year, from fleet owners and executives, professional drivers, family members, trucking organization members and trucking industry suppliers.

The following distinguished members of the trucking industry served as this year’s judges:

David Cullen, Executive Editor of Heavy Duty Trucking

Eric Harley, On-Air Host of Red Eye Radio/Cumulus Media

Dave Nemo, On-Air Host, Road Dog Media/Dave Nemo Entertainment

Chris Spear, President & CEO of American Trucking Association (ATA

Todd Spencer, President, Owner Operator Independent Driver Association (OOIDA

Ellen Voie, President & CEO of Women In Trucking

TA launched the program in 2013 with the intention of recognizing the professional drivers who keep America moving. To date, 35 Citizen Drivers have been awarded with this prestigious honor. Information about the 2021 Citizen Driver nominations will be posted soon.

TravelCenters of America Inc. is the nation’s largest publicly traded full-service travel center network. Founded in 1972 and headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, its more than 21,000 employees serve customers in over 260 locations in 44 states and Canada, principally under the TA, Petro Stopping Centers and TA Express brands.

Offerings include diesel and gasoline fuel, truck maintenance and repair, full-service and quick-service restaurants, car and truck parking and other services and amenities dedicated to providing great experiences for professional drivers and the general motoring public. TravelCenters of America operates nearly 650 full-service and quick-service restaurants and 10 proprietary brands, including Quaker Steak and Lube, Iron Skillet and Country Pride.