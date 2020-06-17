7-Eleven to Donate One Million Meals to Feeding America for 7-Eleven Day

The c-store chain has cancelled its typical 7-Eleven Day plans on July 11 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, though it will still offer free Slurpees through its rewards app.

Given the uncertainties associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, 7-Eleven will not celebrate 7-Eleven Day on July 11 in stores this year. Instead, the convenience retailer is giving one million meals to Feeding America, the largest domestic hunger-relief organization in the country.

“At 7-Eleven, our top priority is the safety of customers, Franchisees and employees,” said 7-Eleven Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Marissa Jarratt. “Gathering nine million of our closest friends in stores on one day just didn’t feel right, but I am heartened that we now have the opportunity to help the communities and neighborhoods that have been the lifeline of our business since 1927.”

“The Feeding America network of food banks has been on the ground addressing the increased need in their communities,” said Lauren Biedron, vice president of corporate partnerships at Feeding America. “We are thankful for 7-Eleven’s generous donation during this challenging time for many of our neighbors in need.”

But 7-Eleven is still giving away free Slurpee drinks this summer. On July 1, 7Rewards loyalty app members will receive one free medium Slurpee coupon in their account. The personalized offer is redeemable the entire month of July, allowing customers the opportunity to treat themselves when it’s convenient for them, while practicing physical distancing in stores. As a bonus, 7Rewards loyalty app members will find offers on yummy foods and beverages, like a Big Bite Hot Dog for just $1, from July 1-12.

If customers are skipping the store altogether, they can still find birthday-worthy delivery deals during the month of July on the 7NOW delivery app. From July 7 to July 11, whole pizzas are only $5, and a free Slurpee drink is redeemable with customers’ orders.

“For nearly two decades, July 11th has been the busiest day of the year for 7–Eleven stores as millions of customers visit us to kick off summer with their favorite frozen drink” said Jarratt. “But this year, we have to make changes for the greater good. I hope you’ll join us for the in-person party next year.”

And as the world continues to reconfigure everyday life in response to the pandemic, 7-Eleven has enhanced its standards and procedures for hygiene, handwashing, sanitation, food handling and preparation in stores, including increased frequency of cleaning high-touch surfaces. All store associates are encouraged to wear masks and gloves when serving customers. Customers now have access to disposable gloves, tissues and sanitizer stations while shopping in stores.

As an extra precaution to help reinforce physical distancing and safer transactions, 7-Eleven has installed sneeze guards and visual floor markers at the front sales counter. In addition, 7-Eleven continues to offer contactless payment at participating stores at the register with Apple Pay and Google Pay.

Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 70,000 stores in 17 countries, including 11,800 in North America.