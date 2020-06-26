f’real Launches ‘Alternate F’reality’ Campaign

The campaign comes on the heels of the recent brand relaunch and introduction of new and redesigned milkshakes, smoothies and protein shakes.

f’real unveiled the brand’s first integrated marketing campaign, “Choose Your Alternate F’reality” (#FrealAF), to celebrate the recent brand relaunch.

The campaign consists of a first-of-its-kind virtual reality (VR) experience, a multi-platform live digital event, social challenge, influencer activations and ad creative which will be leveraged in digital ad units across online, mobile and social channels, and featured on f’real blender screens in stores such as Maverik, Kum & Go and Cumberland Farms.

The #FrealAF campaign brings the blend-it-yourself experience and consumers’ unique blending preferences to life — from beverage type, to flavor to custom level of thickness. Through creative, live experiences and innovative use of popular technologies f’real transports consumers to an “Alternate

F’reality,” representative of their favorite ways to f’real and the escape its shakes provide upon consumption.

To meet Gen-Z consumers where they are, their mobile devices, f’real has launched, a first-of-its-kind 360° virtual reality experience bringing the #FrealAF campaign to life through smartphone camera lenses.

Utilizing a custom QR code communicated on f’real social channels, digital ad units and blender screens nationwide, the web-based VR experience hosted on freal.com transports consumers to an immersive and interactive Alternate F’reality where distinct blend-it-yourself worlds come to life through a portal inspired by the six recently announced healthier-for-you smoothie and protein shake offerings as well as the classic fan-loved milkshakes. This brand world is filled with f’real shakes and f’real personalities, opening and closing to reveal inner dimensions, as well as thickness-inspired sound to further bring the Alternate F’realities to life.

“As the leading convenience store frozen novelty offering, f’real appeals to our consumers by constantly innovating and embracing new technologies on all fronts,” said f’real Director of Marketing, Hayden Perry. “Recognizing that our Millennial and Gen-Z consumers are experiencing burnout culture on a whole new level, we wanted our first-ever consumer campaign to leverage technology that creates a one-of-a-kind customizable experience that is relatable, engaging and simulates the momentary respite that our blend-it-yourself experience provides.”

Capitalizing on the brand’s organic following, to tee up the new campaign f’real introduced the #FrealAF challenge on TikTok in partnership with popular creators late last month. The transformation-based challenge encouraged users to unleash and share their own Alternate F’reality through the creation of authentic user generated content. By participating in the challenge, consumers were automatically entered to win giveaways during the multiplatform #FrealAF live event taking place via @therealfreal June 24 at 5 p.m. PST on Instagram Live and 6 p.m. PST on TikTok.

The event will be streamed live from the f’real Labs in Emeryville, hosted by f’real Consumer Marketing Manager, Alec Ledbetter, and will feature popular entertainers, surprise guest appearances, live blendings and a variety of giveaways.

The campaign comes on the heels of the company’s recent brand relaunch, which introduced a new visual identity, including an evolved logo, new website and packaging redesign. The relaunch additionally addressed three emerging trends – no/low sugar, protein, and plant-based alternatives, with the introduction of a new line of protein shakes, boasting 15-plus grams of plant-based protein and low added sugar. The new protein shakes are available in three varieties — Cold Brew, Chocolate Peanut Butter and Salted Caramel.

Additionally, the brand debuted reformulated plant-based smoothies, made with real fruit, containing less added sugar and fewer calories, available in three flavors: Strawberry Banana, Mango, and Acai Berry Blast. The new and reformulated blended frozen beverages join the company’s current line of Oreo Cookies & Cream, PB Cup made with Reese’s, Vanilla Bliss, Chocolate Chill, Cool Mint Chip, and Cake Batter milkshakes, which all feature vibrant packaging that easily delineates each product segment.