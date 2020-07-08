DigitalMint, EMoney Commerce Partner to Expand Bitcoin ATM Locations

The initial launch with E Money calls for 10 Bitcoin ATMs at convenience stores in central and southern Illinois, with the expectation of 27 more ATMs opening throughout Illinois and Missouri in the coming months.



Bitcoin point-of-sale (POS) provider DigitalMint has entered into an agreement with EMoney Commerce, an innovative woman-owned ATM operator, to give more consumers throughout the Midwest access to cryptocurrency via ATMs.

The initial launch with EMoney calls for 10 Bitcoin ATMs at convenience stores in central and southern Illinois, including Peoria, Springfield, and Bloomington, with the expectation of 27 more ATMs opening throughout Illinois and Missouri in the coming months.

“Much like DigitalMint, EMoney has the extensive experience and entrepreneurial spirit to increase opportunities in the cryptocurrency segment,” said Marc Grens, President and Co-Founder of DigitalMint. “We look forward to working together toward a more Bitcoin-ready nation, particularly through our mutual engagement of underbanked communities.”

This expansion by DigitalMint comes about a year after announcing its major pilot program with Circle K in Nevada and Arizona. DigitalMint continues to grow in its efforts to make cryptocurrency transactions more accessible to the general public through physical kiosks, ATMs and teller windows. In 2019 alone, in addition to Circle K, the company partnered with a variety of other like-minded companies, such as Community Financial Service, EZ Money, Check Cashing USA, CheckChangers, Kelley Williamson Company, United Check Cashing, Friendly Check Cashing, Continental Currency Services, Digital Currency Systems, Answers Etc., and SecureCheck Cashing Systems, to build its more-than 350-location network, spanning 26 U.S. states.

“The team at E Money couldn’t be more excited to work with a Bitcoin point-of-sale pioneer like DigitalMint,” said Paige George, Partner at EMoney Commerce. “We know that with our collective knowledge, E Money and DigitalMint can innovate, facilitate, and popularize Bitcoin transactions throughout the nation.”

From financial service centers to all sorts of retailers like convenience stores and gas stations, Bitcoin ATM locations are popping up all over the place.

DigitalMint, a Chicago-based cryptocurrency provider, founded in 2014, enables consumers to purchase Bitcoin through physical kiosks and teller windows. DigitalMint has partnered with more than 350 brick-and-mortar locations across the United States, including financial service centers, convenience stores, grocery chains, gas stations, and other retailers.