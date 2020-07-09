Chevron Partners With Clean Energy Fuels

The Adopt-a-Port initiative provides truck operators serving the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach with cleaner, carbon-negative renewable natural gas.

Chevron announced a partnership with California natural gas retailer Clean Energy Fuels Corp. on Adopt-a-Port, an initiative that provides truck operators serving the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach with cleaner, carbon-negative renewable natural gas (RNG) to reduce emissions.

For its part, Chevron will provide funding for Adopt-a-Port and supply RNG to Clean Energy stations near the ports. Chevron’s funding will allow truck operators to subsidize the cost of buying new RNG-powered trucks. Clean Energy, meanwhile, will manage the program, including offering fueling services for qualified truck operators.

Truck operators participating in the program, which supports the ports’ Clean Trucks Program and Clean Air Action Plan, agree to fuel up at the Clean Energy stations supplied with Chevron RNG. Truck operators and their import and export customers will help local communities by reducing smog-forming NOx emissions by 98 percent compared to diesel trucks while also eliminating climate pollutants.

“We are excited to be partnering with Clean Energy as we continue to innovate in the renewable, low-carbon fuel space,” said Mike Vomund, Chevron vice president of Americas Products — West. “Along with other recent investments like CalBio, selling branded renewable diesel in San Diego County and piloting EV charging stations, Adopt-a-Port further demonstrates Chevron’s commitment to increasing renewables in support of our business, continuing our overall aim to provide the affordable, reliable and ever-cleaner energy.”

“Switching trucks to fuel with RNG is vital to improving air quality and fighting climate change in our country’s largest port complex,” said Greg Roche, vice president, Clean Energy. “We’re proud to partner with Chevron on the Adopt-a-Port initiative that will put additional clean, carbon-negative trucks on the road and lessen the environmental impact on operations in the region.”