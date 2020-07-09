Dunkin’ Plans ‘NextGen’ Expansion, Closes 450 Speedway Locations

The chain plans to grow its "presence in gas and convenience locations, as well as other non-traditional locations," such as airports, universities and travel plazas.

Dunkin’ announced plans to close approximately 450 locations in Speedway-owned-and-operated locations along the East Coast by the end of the year.

“Very few of the approximately 450 Speedway-owned and operated limited menu Dunkin’ locations have closed to date, and we remain on track to exit Speedway by the end of 2020,” said Michelle King, a Dunkin’ Brands spokeswoman.

King said Dunkin’ plans to grow its “presence in gas and convenience locations, as well as other non-traditional locations,” such as airports, universities and travel plazas.

“These limited-menu locations are lower volume units, in total representing less than 0.5% of Dunkin’ U.S. annual systemwide sales,” said Dunkin’ Chief Financial Officer Kate Jaspon. “By exiting these sites, with minimal financial impact, we’re confident we’ll be better positioned to serve many of these trade areas in the coming years with new Dunkin’ NextGen restaurants that offer a broader menu.”

Meanwhile, in June, Starbucks announced that it will close up to 400 company-owned locations over the next 18 months, with plans to speed up the expansion of “convenience-led formats” such as curbside pickup, drive-through and mobile-only pickup locations.