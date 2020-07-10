Stewart’s Celebrates National Ice Cream Month

Stewart's offers 65 flavors of its proprietary ice cream, made with fresh milk from 25 local farms.

Throughout the month of July, New York-based Stewart’s Shops is celebrating National Ice Cream Month with its customers.

Stewart’s ice cream is made locally at its distribution plant in Greenfield Center, N.Y. Stewart’s makes its own ice cream with fresh milk from 25 local farms, only using quality ingredients with just the right amount of air, inclusions and swirl.

There’s no middleman between Stewart’s distribution plant and its shops to ensure that its ice cream is fresh and in perfect condition. Stewart’s makes it, cares for it and only delivers it to its shops for customers to enjoy.

Stewart’s currently has 65 flavors to choose from that are served either in a cone, half-gallon or a pint.

As part of its monthly promotions, on July 1, Stewart’s offer 50-cent cones. And on July 19, National Ice Cream Day, Stewart’s will offer a $1.99 ‘Make Your Own Sundae’ deal.

Plus, with Stewart’s Scoop Card, customers can buy any 10 items from the ice cream counter and get the 11th item free. The same card can be used at all Stewart’s locations.

Customer favorite flavors of 2020 include Peanut Butter Pandemonium, Philly Vanilla, Brownie Cookie Sundae, Butter Pecan, Black Sweet Cherry, Chocolate Swirl, French Vanilla, Maple Walnut and more.

Stewart’s takes pride in its ice cream and strives to provide customers with fresh, local and delicious ice cream year-round.