VP Racing Fuels Partners With Flint Hills Resources

The relationship combines the strengths of each company to reimagine the fuel stop experience and provide a one-stop shop for general consumers and automotive enthusiasts alike.

VP Racing Fuels and Flint Hills Resources announced a first-of-its-kind relationship that will bring additional VP-branded gas stations and products to Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, Nebraska, North Dakota and South Dakota.

Flint Hills will serve as the first exclusive retail grade gasoline and gasoline-ethanol blends supplier to VP Racing Fuels’ branded gas stations.

VP Racing Fuels is best known for its fuel technology, fueling virtually every form of motorsport on land, sea and air since 1975. Flint Hills is an industry leader in refining, chemicals and biofuels and ingredients with operations primarily in the Midwest and Texas. The relationship combines the strengths of each company to reimagine the fuel stop experience and provide a one-stop shop for general consumers and automotive enthusiasts alike.

Independent fuel retailers will have the opportunity to join VP Racing Fuels’ branded gas station program and receive powerful support from industry leaders. This includes quality fuels, reliable supply and competitive pricing due to Flint Hills Resources’ expansive supply chain that spans the Midwest. VP Racing Fuels is the “Official Racing Fuel” for more than 60 sponsored racing series and sanctioning bodies.

“Through this unique supply relationship with Flint Hills Resources, we will offer distributors and gas station operators a fresh new option to traditional branded programs. This collaboration will deliver great value for Flint Hills’ customers while accelerating the growth of VP’s branded gas station program,” said Alan Cerwick, President and CEO of VP Racing Fuels. “Our companies share a similar entrepreneurial spirit which makes this collaboration a perfect fit.”

“Our new relationship with VP Racing Fuels enables us to serve a new market, providing greater access to high-quality fuels and a trusted automotive lifestyle brand,” said Todd Craig, Senior Vice President of Refined Products and Asphalt for Flint Hills Resources.