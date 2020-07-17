Love’s to Offer Free Hot Dog, Drink Discount on National Hot Dog Day

Customers can find the complimentary hot dog and drink discount barcode on the Love’s Connect app.

Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores partnered with Schwab Meat Co. to give customers a free hot dog and 50% off a drink for National Hot Dog Day on July 22 at participating locations in 41 states.

“National Hot Dog Day is always a fun time, and this year we wanted to make it more special,” said Mark Romig, director of merchandise for Love’s. “We’re excited to show gratitude to our customers by giving them a free hot dog and for the first time, half off a drink on National Hot Dog Day.”

Customers can access the barcode for their free hot dog or roller grill item and drink discount on the Love’s Connect app from 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. July 22. Registered Love’s Connect users will receive a notification with the barcode.

Love’s roller grill items include Schwab’s Finest Hot Dogs, Tornados, Roller Bites, egg rolls and more. A full selection of complimentary toppings is also available. The drink discount is available for any drink, including Love’s branded water, fountain drinks, fresh coffee or bottled drinks. This deal does not include alcohol.

Here’s how to access mobile deals on the Love’s Connect app:

Go to the app store and search for “Love’s Connect” to download it.

Create an account by entering basic information, such as name and email address.

Open the app and click “Deals” on the bottom menu.

Tap the deals you want.

Scan the mobile bar code at checkout to take advantage of great savings.

Love’s operates more than 520 locations in 41 states. Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Oklahoma City, the company remains family-owned and operated and employs more than 26,000 people. Love’s provides professional truck drivers and motorists with 24-hour access to clean and safe places to purchase gasoline, diesel fuel, fresh coffee, restaurant offerings and more. Love’s has more than 390 truck service centers, which include Speedco and on-site Love’s Truck Tire Care locations. Love’s and Speedco combined is the largest oil change, preventive maintenance and total truck care nationwide network on the road. Love’s is committed to providing Customers with “Clean Places, Friendly Faces” at every stop.