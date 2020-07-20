CITGO Names Edgar Rincon Chief Operating Officer, Executive Vice President

This comes after a series of appointments by the CITGO Board of Directors over the last 12 months that strengthen the company's operational and financial expertise.

Effective Aug. 10, the Board of Directors of CITGO Petroleum Corporation has appointed Edgar Rincon as Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Executive Vice President, reporting to CITGO President and CEO Carlos Jordá.

“Edgar’s appointment comes after a series of appointments by the CITGO Board of Directors over the last 12 months that strengthen the company’s impressive operational and financial expertise, a process that began with the appointment of Mr. Jordá one year ago,” said Luisa Palacios, Chairwoman of the CITGO Board.

Rincon previously served as Senior Vice President of Operations for the Western Hemisphere for Nabors Industries, overseeing the company’s business in seven different countries. Edgar also held the roles of Senior Vice President of Operations for the U.S., Chief Procurement Officer and Vice President of Supply Chain at Nabors.

Prior to joining Nabors, Edgar spent six years at Pacific Drilling in various leadership positions, including Vice President of Procurement and Supply Chain, Vice President of Commercial, Vice President Operations Support and Senior Vice President Corporate Services.

Rincon also spent nearly 10 years at McKinsey & Company, where he worked as a strategic, operational and management advisor to multinational energy companies that operated in all facets of the energy industry — downstream, upstream and services.

“In addition to bringing extensive operational and management expertise, Mr. Rincon has been a critical leader of the Board’s efforts to enhance corporate governance,” said Ms. Palacios, pointing to Edgar’s service as a member of the Board of Directors since February 2019, where he has guided a number of the Board’s corporate governance initiatives.

“I have worked closely with Edgar as a member of the Board, and I look forward to having the benefit of his knowledge and expertise on a full-time basis as CITGO’s COO,” said Jordá.

Rincon holds an MBA with distinction from the Stephen M. Ross School of Business at the University of Michigan and a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from the Universidad Simón Bolívar.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, CITGO Petroleum Corporation is a recognized leader in the refining industry with a well-known brand. CITGO operates three refineries located in Corpus Christi, Texas; Lake Charles, La.; and Lemont, Ill., and wholly and/or jointly owns 48 terminals, nine pipelines and three lubricants blending and packaging plants.

With approximately 3,400 employees and a combined crude capacity of approximately 769,000 barrels-per-day (bpd), CITGO is ranked as the fifth-largest, and one of the most complex independent refiners in the United States. CITGO transports and markets transportation fuels, lubricants, petrochemicals and other industrial products and supplies a network of approximately 4,700 locally owned and operated branded retail outlets in 30 states and the District of Columbia. CITGO Petroleum Corporation is owned by CITGO Holding Inc.