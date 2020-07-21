Dover Fueling Solutions Launches User Experience Platform

The DFS Anthem UX user experience platform will enable customers to fine-tune their experience, while also providing retailers with targeted advertising and promotions as well as integrate loyalty apps.

Dover Fueling Solutions (DFS) announced the launch of its highly anticipated DFS Anthem UX user experience platform.

This revolutionary user experience platform is making its debut in North America on DFS’ Wayne Ovation fuel dispenser. Featuring a 27” touchscreen display, super-intuitive functionality, personalized content, multi-language selection and multiple media options through DX Promote, part of the DFS DX connected solutions platform, the Anthem UX platform introduces consumers to a new kind of fueling experience.

It is the first of its kind to give customers the ability to fine-tune their experience, while also providing retailers with the tools and data they need to maximize each customer interaction with targeted advertising and promotions, as well as integrate loyalty apps.

“We are very excited to be launching the DFS Anthem UX platform to the market,” said DFS President David Crouse. “We believe this product will revolutionize every aspect of the customer experience. From touchscreen interaction, wireless connectivity, recognition, media, security, contactless payment options and more, the Anthem UX platform truly equips the retailer with endless flexibility and futureproof possibilities, while also creating an experience that is fast, easy, relevant and even fun for consumers.”

DFS, part of Dover Corporation, is comprised of the product brands of ClearView, Fairbanks, OPW Fuel Management Systems, ProGauge, Tokheim, and Wayne Fueling Systems, and delivers advanced fuel dispensing equipment, electronic systems and payment, automatic tank gauging and wetstock management solutions to customers worldwide. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, DFS has a significant manufacturing and technology development presence around the world, including facilities in Brazil, China, India, Italy, Poland, U.K., and the U.S.