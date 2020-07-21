Spinx Kicks Off Third Annual ClukaPalooza Contest

For the third year in a row, the c-store chain is giving away an entire year's worth of free fried chicken.

The Spinx Company’s third annual ClukaPalooza contest kicked off on National Fried Chicken Day and runs through July 31.

To enter the contest, customers must keep their paid-for receipt and enter the transaction code listed on the receipt at myspinx.com/clukapalooza. By visiting Spinx’s Facebook page, customers will also have multiple chances to win free chicken coupons and an official ClukaPalooza t-shirt.

Customers may order from Spinx’s CSS kiosks, or purchase food from the hot food chute or the fresh on-the-go food case. Spinx will also be offering specials on its fresh-fried chicken throughout the duration of the contest.

“We are thrilled to be hosting our third annual ClukaPalooza, not to mention kicking off the contest on National Fried Chicken Day” said Stewart Spinx, Founder and Chairman of The Spinx Company. “This is a great opportunity to engage with our loyal customers, as well as get folks ready for the exciting news that is yet come!”

Spinx is encouraging the community to stay tuned regarding an exciting special announcement set for late Summer 2020.

One contestant from both the Upstate and Charleston, who purchased fried chicken during ClukaPalooza, will win free fried chicken for an entire year. Winners will be announced during the first week of August.