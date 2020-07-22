QuickChek Hosts Coin Drive for Local Food Banks

In addition to the over 40 million Americans who struggle with hunger every day, an estimated 17.1 million more people will experience food insecurity during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Whitehouse, Station, N.J.-based QuickChek stores are hosting a Coin Drive through Aug. 7 to support local community food banks in their efforts to assist those who have been greatly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Coin Drive donations will help supply meals to those in need as well as support various food bank summer programs and initiatives throughout the Metropolitan area.

Summer is a critical time for meal programs for children as schools are out and summer camps may not operate in the same manner as they have in the past.

In addition to the over 40 million Americans who struggle with hunger every day, an estimated 17.1 million more people will experience food insecurity during the COVID-19 crisis nationwide, including more than one million people in QuickChek’s region. High unemployment caused by the pandemic is also a factor.

“Our stores have remained open throughout the pandemic as an essential business and as an essential part of our local communities to meet people’s needs for fresh food, products and services in a safe shopping environment,” said QuickChek CEO Dean Durling. “We’re proud to further help out by supporting our local food banks and help our neighbors in their time of need during this crisis.”

The Coin Drive will benefit the Community FoodBank of New Jersey, the Food Bank of the Hudson Valley, Long Island Cares, Fulfill NJ, Island Harvest and America’s Grow-a-Row.

QuickChek currently has 161 fresh convenience store locations throughout New Jersey, New York’s Hudson Valley and Long Island.

The family-owned company is a long-time and year-round supporter of community food banks. A team of volunteers from the company’s corporate headquarters and local stores recently packed 19,350 meals to aid the Community FoodBank of New Jersey’s Emergency Box Program and the company’s senior management team will be planting produce at America’s Grow-a-Row in Pittstown, N.J., on July 1.

By supporting food banks, consumers can assist those who seek both short-term and long-term solutions. Food banks also fill the emptiness caused by hunger with “Food, Help and Hope.”