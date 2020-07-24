Core-Mark Debuts New Program to Help Emerging Brands

Core-Mark Curated will identify, nurture and help develop the best new brands for inclusion in Core-Mark’s distribution channel, serving more than 42,000 convenience stores.

Core-Mark International announced the launch of Core-Mark Curated to identify, nurture and help develop the best new brands for inclusion in Core-Mark’s extensive distribution channel, which serves more than 42,000 convenience stores.

A hybrid of start-up accelerator and incubation programs, Core-Mark Curated is a key component of Core-Mark’s Center of Excellence (COE), a state-of-the-art facility enabling convenience retailers to immerse themselves in the retailing experience and drive new ideas, products and solutions to grow their businesses.

“Core-Mark prides itself on delivering providing innovative products and solutions to the convenience retail industry,” said Chris Murray, Senior Vice President of Marketing, Core-Mark International. “Core-Mark Curated perfectly complements this effort by uncovering and stewarding the best and brightest new products that can help differentiate our customers in a highly-competitive marketplace.”

Emerging brands may register now, at this website, to pitch their products to merchandisers and buyers for the chance to become part of the Core-Mark distribution network.

Emerging brands selected by Core-Mark will be invited to the initial Core-Mark Curated showcase event, scheduled for Aug. 27-28. There, they will network with Core-Mark senior leaders, buyers, sales managers and corporate merchandisers, gaining valuable insights into the convenience store landscape while presenting their products for potential distribution partnerships. The event will take place virtually or at the COE in Westlake, Texas.

Core-Mark Curated is the latest innovation to the company’s acclaimed Retailer Programs and Retailer Solutions, all designed to help make convenience stores more efficient, profitable and a preferred destination for the most discerning consumers.

Core-Mark is one of the largest marketers of fresh, food and broad-line supply solutions to convenience retailers in North America. Founded in 1888, Core-Mark offers a full range of products, marketing programs and technology solutions to approximately 42,000 customer locations in the U.S. and Canada through 32 distribution centers (excluding two distribution facilities the Company operates as a third-party logistics provider). Core-Mark services traditional convenience stores, grocers, drug stores, mass merchants, liquor and specialty stores, and other stores that carry convenience products.