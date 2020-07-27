Wawa to Open First Drive-Through Location in New Jersey

Set to open later this year at a new store in Westampton, N.J., the drive-through will feature a limited menu of items.

Pennsylvania-based Wawa is planning its first drive-through in an upcoming Westampton, N.J., location, according to the Philadelphia Business Journal.

When completed later this year, the store’s drive-through will be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. and feature a limited menu of items, such as coffee, Sizzlis, built-to-order hoagies, soups, sides and smoothies.

“Wawa continues to test new store concepts with the latest being drive-thru, providing an opportunity for our customers to still experience and enjoy their favorite Wawa products while remaining inside their vehicle,” Terri Micklin, head of construction for Wawa, told CBS3 Philly. “Steps such are these are critical in providing new ways to access Wawa, increase convenience and provide new options for service.”

The service will run between the store and the fuel canopy. It will also include menu boards, queuing for up to 19 vehicles and a pickup area.

Wawa operates more than 850 convenience retail stores (more than 600 sell gasoline) in six states — Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia and Florida — as well as Washington, D.C.