7-Eleven to Open Laredo Taco Company Restaurants in Oklahoma City Stores

Every item on the Laredo Taco Company menu is available in stores or via contactless delivery through Postmates.

7-Eleven will open Laredo Taco Company restaurants in more than 10 of its stores in the Oklahoma City metro area by early 2021.

Laredo Taco Company, the retailer’s authentic Mexican food restaurant, is famous for its authentic tacos served on handmade flour tortillas that are made from scratch in on-site kitchens every day. Tacos and meals include specialties not always seen in Mexican fast-food chains, such as authentic barbacoa, chorizo, carne asada, carnitas, breakfast tacos made with freshly cracked eggs, and the newest item on the menu, protein-packed bowls. Each restaurant also has a salsa bar with a wide selection of freshly prepared salsas and pico de gallo where customers can spice up their meal.

“We have lots of exciting things planned for the Oklahoma stores that recently joined the 7-Eleven family, and Laredo Taco Company gives customers a delicious taste of what’s to come,” said 7-Eleven Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Chris Tanco. “When we open Laredo Taco Company restaurants in select 7-Eleven locations, the lines of enthusiastic customers have been out the door! We are excited to offer Oklahoma customers the same great experience and delicious handmade tacos.”

Getting hungry the more you read? Taco-lovers in the Oklahoma City area can join Laredo Taco Company on social media on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. There, they’ll get the inside scoop about Taco Tuesday specials, new products and other promotions.

As the world continues to respond to the shifting pandemic, 7–Eleven has enhanced its standards and procedures for hygiene, handwashing, sanitation, food handling and preparation in stores, including increased frequency of cleaning high-touch surfaces. The company’s quality assurance and food safety teams have implemented enhanced food-handling and cleaning practices following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and World Health Organization (WHO). Freshly prepared salsas and pico de gallo are currently being served in pre-packed containers at the salsa bar, where customers can select their favorites.

All store associates are encouraged to wear masks and gloves when serving customers. Acrylic shields have been installed at checkout registers as added protection for customers and employees. Customers are asked to practice physical distancing in stores by standing six feet away from each other in line, and also have access to disposable gloves, tissues and sanitizer stations while shopping.

7-Eleven, the premier name and largest chain in the convenience-retailing industry, acquired more than 100 independently operated 7-Eleven stores in the greater Oklahoma City metropolitan area earlier this year. The Laredo Taco Company restaurants, along with Stripes convenience stores in South Texas, were part of the company’s 1,000-store acquisition from Sunoco in 2018.

Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven now operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 71,100 stores in 17 countries, including 11,800 in North America.