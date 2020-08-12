Kum & Go Hires New Chief Information Officer

Levon Hooks has built his career by leading in change management and orchestrating complex problem-solving for enterprise and legacy business processes and systems.

Kum & Go announced that Levon Hooks has joined the company as Chief Information Officer (CIO).

A talented leader with over 20 years of experience in information technology, Hooks has built his career by leading in change management and orchestrating complex problem-solving for enterprise and legacy business processes and systems. He will report to President Tanner Krause.

“Levon impressed me from our very first conversation. He is a focused, data-driven technology leader with a great compassion for people,” said Krause. “As Kum & Go continues to invest in technology, Levon is just the right person to lead us across our digital transformation journey. I also can’t help but love that he grew up working in his parents’ convenience stores.”

Throughout his career, Hooks has held senior technology leadership roles focused on application development, program management and security integration. His experience includes prior roles with Accenture, PricewaterhouseCoopers and JP Morgan, delivering large technology projects across diverse business sectors. He was previously the Chief Information Officer for Global Corporate Solutions at Jones Lang LaSalle, where his primary responsibilities included driving the strategic growth and direction for the corporate solutions line of business globally.

“I am honored and excited to join the Kum and Go organization,” said Hooks. “With an amazingly collaborative culture, I believe Kum and Go is uniquely positioned for continued growth. I look forward to partnering with the technology and business teams to drive innovation for our Customers and Associates.”

For 60 years, Kum & Go has been dedicated to the communities it serves, sharing 10 percent of its profits with charitable causes. For four generations the family-owned convenience store retailer has focused on providing exceptional service and delivering more than customers expect. Established in Hampton, Iowa, in 1959, the chain has since grown to employ 5,000 associates in 400 stores across 11 states (Iowa, Arkansas, Colorado, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota and Wyoming).