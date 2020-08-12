Pilot Company Supports Habitat for Humanity Through Round-Up Campaign

Pilot customers can now donate their change to Habitat for Humanity by rounding up their purchase to the nearest whole dollar at any of the company's locations.

Pilot Company’s in-store roundup campaign is now supporting Habitat for Humanity, with 100% of the proceeds from round-ups will benefit Habitat and its mission to help families build strength, stability and self-reliance through shelter.

“Home means more now than it ever has. Our homes have become more than just a place to live — they are our safe zone and, for many, now a school and an office. Decent shelter is something we all need to thrive, especially through difficult times like these, and affordable housing plays a critical role in strong and stable communities,” the company said. “Everyone needs a place to call home, and we can all help make that a reality for families in need of affordable housing.”

Pilot customers can now donate their change to Habitat for Humanity by rounding up their purchase to the nearest whole dollar at any of the company’s locations, including owned and operated Pilot Flying J Travel Centers, EZ Trip, Mr. Fuel, One9, Stamart, Pride and Xpress locations. 100% of the proceeds from round-ups will benefit Habitat and support their mission to help families build strength, stability and self-reliance through shelter.

Habitat is a nonprofit housing organization working in local communities across all 50 states in the U.S. and more than 70 countries. Families in need of decent, affordable housing partner with Habitat to receive financial education and build a place they can call home with an affordable mortgage. Volunteers are a key part of Habitat’s mission, working together, side by side with families to build their homes.

Now more than ever, Habitat’s work is critical.

For many families, those who were already struggling with a need for decent and affordable housing, their daily lives have only become more challenging. These are the families who now more than ever need the hand up that Habitat can provide. Even in these times — especially in these times — Habitat continues to work tirelessly toward its vision of a world where everyone has a decent place to live.

Habitat has helped more than 29 million people, like Omar and his family, achieve strength, stability and independence through improved shelter. Omar’s family moved into their Habitat home in early 2017 and they’ve already noticed significant improvements in their children’s health and well-being. Before they purchased their new Habitat home, they were renting an apartment that was in poor shape and was causing their son to have allergy-related breathing problems. His health has improved now that they are in their Habitat home and Omar and his wife, Judith, are thankful to be homeowners.

“It’s really nice to finally have a new and safe environment for our children,” Judith said. “Now they can just be outside in the yard and just play in the dirt and get messy, but we know they’re in a safe zone. This is the start of our dream. For me, having this house means a lot, because I can provide something safer for our children, something more stable.”

Together, we can continue to make the most of this nationwide coin shortage and help more families, like Omar and his family, build a better future. Thanks to your generosity, a little pocket change will add up to make a big difference in our communities.