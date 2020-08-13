Stewart’s Given United Way President’s Award

The award is given to a company that works diligently to help those in need within its community.

New York-based Stewart’s Shops/The Dake Family was recently given the President’s Award by the United Way of the Greater Capital Region.

This award is presented to a company that is a steadfast in the community, a company that steps in to serve those in need time and time again.

According to Roslyn Cardish, the United Way’s Director of Strategic Engagement & Partnerships, Stewart’s was chosen as its recipient due to its “strong passion for our community, and the way Stewart’s and the Dake Family seek opportunities that impact the greater good.” At Stewart’s Shops, we have always worked to support our communities wherever possible, which is something the United Way does as well. We are honored to receive this recognition by such an impactful community partner!

Stewart’s Shops/The Dake Family are proud, long-standing, supporters of the United Way of the Greater Capital Region. The company provides annual financial contributions in order to support its mission of advancing the common good in the Greater Capital Region.

United Way is able to do this by investing in the building blocks for a good life. They help community members meet basic needs, provide opportunities in education that lead to a stable income and financial security and provide resources to gain and maintain good health.

Stewart’s gives $7.5 annually to over 6,000 non-profit organizations. $5 million of it comes from the Dake Family Foundations, so it does not impact its Partners ESOP/Profit sharing.