Van’s Kitchen Expands Into Convenience

Van’s Kitchen, a certified women- and minority-owned egg roll manufacturer, has teamed up with three new brokers to increase its coverage and service in the convenience store channel.

With distribution in over 5,000 supermarkets across the country, Van’s Kitchen has expanded its commitment to c-stores.

“We have had some early success in the channel and are looking to our new broker relationships to move us much farther,” said Theresa Motter, CEO.

“We are only as good as our servicing partners and we have chosen strong regional brokers to assist us to meet retailer needs,” said Carl Motter, CSO. “KC Krafts will be handling the Western US, TCM (Total Convenience Marketing Inc.) will handle the East, Southeast and South and CSM Sales will cover the upper Midwest. We are excited about our relationship with all three brokers who specialize and have proven track records in the convenience channel. We look forward to helping retailers grow their foodservice sales. All three brokers have demonstrated successes in providing strong programs and retailer solutions in their respective regional strongholds.”

Van’s Kitchen egg rolls provide c-store retailers the ability to offer their customers delicious product hot off the roller grill or from the refrigerated case to take home to heat up and eat. While the roller-grill product has been available for the past year, their four-pack egg rolls were rolled into the convenience channel in May and come in a variety of flavors: pork (featured below), chicken, orange chicken and vegetable. Retailers should reach to the broker noted above in their region for information and distribution insight.

Van’s Kitchen, the flagship brand of VAN Oriental Food, was founded in 1986 by Van and Kim Nguyen — immigrants from Vietnam. In 2014, the company was transitioned to their daughter Theresa and her husband Carl Motter, who carry on the family-oriented, relationship-based tradition and lead the company as CEO and CSO, respectively. A certified Women-Owned and minority-owned egg roll manufacturer, Van’s Kitchen supplies over 5,000 supermarkets including Kroger, Albertsons and Walmart and hundreds of convenience stores nationwide.