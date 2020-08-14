Yesway Establishes New Texas Headquarters

Over the next few months, the company will be closing three existing offices to establish a new headquarters in Fort Worth, Texas.

Yesway is establishing a new headquarters office location in Fort Worth, Texas, where the company will align its teams and collaborate in the same space, following the company’s acquisition of Allsup’s in late 2019.

Over the next few months, the company will be closing its existing Clovis, N.M., Des Moines, Iowa, and Abilene, Texas, offices, while its Beverly, Mass., office will remain open for corporate shared services.

“We believe co-locating team members in central workspaces is crucial to accomplishing our long-term goals and to creating opportunities for the type of collaboration and improved operational efficiency across and within our teams to position us for sustained growth into the future,” said Yesway Chairman and CEO Tom Trkla. “We will have a huge continued commitment to the state of New Mexico and will always have a presence in Clovis.”

The company will be establishing a new satellite office in Clovis, N.M., relocating from the existing building that’s owned by the Allsup’s that was not included as part of the acquisition, to a Yesway-owned building located at 700 South Prince Street, abutting one of its current Allsup’s store locations.

“Given the substantial number of our employees, 1,981 including 201 based out of the current Clovis office, as well as stores located within the state’s borders, 118 in total, we have plans to further expand our presence there,” Trkla said.

Over the course of the next few years, the company plans to invest over $30 million in replacing existing older and smaller footprint stores with new 5,000-square-foot stores and adding new stores to markets in which it currently has a presence, Trkla said, naming Vaughn, Roswell, Alamogordo, Gallup, Honda, and Ruidoso. Each store added to a community will create approximately 10 new jobs.

“We understand moving and closing several of our corporate offices will mean disruption to our teams and their lives,” Trkla said. “We have not made these decisions lightly, and we appreciate and value everyone’s contributions. We are committed to treating all our employees with care and respect during this transition, which we anticipate will include further reductions and take place in several phases over the course of the year. We are supporting those employees who will not make the move to our new Fort Worth headquarters, many of whom were offered the opportunity to do so and declined due to personal reasons, with career outplacement assistance to help them find their next opportunity.”

Yesway’s portfolio currently consists of 407 stores located in Iowa, Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming, including most recently, the 304-store Allsup’s Convenience Stores chain. Yesway plans to grow its portfolio to over 600 convenience stores in selected regions of the U.S. over the next several years.