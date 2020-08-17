Casey’s Makes Leadership Changes

The c-store chain announced four additions to its leadership team as well as a promotion.

Iowa-based Casey’s General Stores, which operates over 2,200 convenience stores in 16 states, is continuing to build out a robust and diverse leadership team; the company announced several recent additions to the team as well as a promotion.

Vice President, Guest Insights

Carrie Stojack is joining Casey’s as VP of Guest Insights, bringing a tremendous background and experience base. She has led Guest insights both as a business leader and a research expert across industries including casual dining, convenience, QSR, software and media. This new role will lead the guest research and analytics efforts within Casey’s and champion Casey’s guest-centric culture. Most recently, Stojack served as VP of Consumer Insights at Dine Brands.

Vice President, Asset Protection

Larry Carroll joined Casey’s with responsibility for building out its asset protection strategy from loss prevention to compliance to risk management. Carroll brings over 30 years of experience in asset protection and operations. He most recently served as VP, Asset Protection, Inventory Analytics and Compliance at 99 Cents Only Stores. Prior, Carroll served in progressive asset protection and loss prevention roles at Beverages and More, Save Mart Supermarkets and Albertsons.

Vice President, Procurement

Jaime Robles is leading Casey’s new procurement function and brings 18 years of experience. He most recently served as a Strategic Sourcing Consultant for Walmart. Prior, Robles served for four years as the VP of Procurement and Strategic Sourcing at General Electric and worked at Philips Electronics for a decade where he was Senior Director of Procurement for the entire organization. Robles began his career as a Purchasing Manager at 7-Eleven in Mexico.

Vice President, Human Resources – Field Operations

Nan Thomae joined the company in June and oversees all human resources support for Casey’s 2200-plus stores across 16 states and distribution centers. Thomae joined Casey’s after four years at Tractor Supply in HR Business Partner leadership roles. She has been in retail most of her career including time with Shopko, Federated Department Stores and Target Corporation.

Promotion

In June, Sherri Hart was promoted to Vice President, Total Rewards. In this role, she provides leadership for Compensation, Benefits, Wellness, Leaves & Accommodations, Payroll & HRIS. Hart joined Casey’s in April of 2019 after over 21-years with the Principal Financial group where she held progressive roles in Human Resources.