Thorntons Donates $200,000 for Hunger Relief Efforts, Launches New Round-Up Campaign

Louisville, Ky.-based Thorntons announced that it raised $200,000 to distributed among 22 local hunger relief organizations through the sale of a limited-edition 24-ounce coffee.

Thorntons continues to engage customers in raising funds for hunger relief through a new round-up program. At the register, customers are invited to round up their purchases to the nearest dollar for a donation to the store’s local hunger relief partner. As with the coffee proceeds, all funds raised in a community will stay in that community.

“Giving back to the communities where our team members and guests live and work has always been a key part of who we are at Thorntons,” said Simon Richards, president and CEO. “We believe that all people should get the food they need to thrive and grow and we are proud to support these fantastic organizations that work tirelessly to feed the hungry in our communities. We are grateful to our team members and the many guests who are joining us in raising funds for local hunger relief.”

Thorntons is a long-standing food donation partner of Louisville-based Kentucky Harvest, having donated more than 1 million pounds of surplus food over the years. Early this year, Thorntons partnered with Feeding America to launch a company-wide program to further support hunger relief in its communities. Together, on average, Thorntons stores donate more than 10,000 pounds of surplus food monthly to local nonprofits.

Based in Louisville, Ky., Thorntons operates more than 200 stores that provide high quality fresh foods, beverages and fuel in six states: Kentucky, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee and Florida. The company’s mission is to be people’s favorite place to stop when they are on-the-go and people’s favorite place to work.

Thorntons is a vertically integrated company with its own fuel terminal, blending plants, transportation fleet and commissary. Thorntons has a passion for giving back to the communities where Guests and Team Members live and work. Thorntons volunteers make their communities better through community service, humanitarian day events and fundraising projects.