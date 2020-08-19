Parker’s Market Urban Gourmet Wins Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Award

Parker’s Market Urban Gourmet, a flagship Parker’s store located in downtown Savannah, Ga., was recently recognized as a 2020 Travelers’ Choice Award winner by Tripadvisor.

Based on a full year of Tripadvisor reviews, award winners exemplify travelers’ favorites, representing the top 10% of restaurants around the globe.

Parker’s Market, also known as “Fancy Parkers,” offers a wide selection of Parker’s Kitchen items — including world-famous, never-frozen, double-breaded chicken tenders, mac ‘n’ cheese and jalapeño cornbread — as well as made-from-scratch salads, fresh paninis, grab-and-go items, homemade soups and much more. Parker’s Market also features signature fountain beverages, frozen drinks, milkshakes, freshly brewed iced tea, bean-to-cup coffee and specialty items like craft beer, imported wine, artisan juices, craft sodas and cold-brew coffees.

“We’re incredibly humbled to earn this national recognition from our customers,” said Greg Parker, founder and CEO of Parker’s and Parker’s Kitchen. “Our talented team works hard every day to make sure that Parker’s Market serves the freshest food, prepared on-site, and that our store is always sparkling clean, well-stocked and welcoming.”

Located in a beautifully restored 1899 Mediterranean-style building, Parker’s Market originally opened in 1999 and underwent a dramatic renovation in 2017. This flagship store has earned national attention and been featured in USA Today, Food and Wine and Taste of the South for its innovative, upscale concept.

“Winners of the 2020 Travelers’ Choice Awards should be proud of this distinguished recognition,” said Kanika Soni, Chief Commercial Officer at Tripadvisor. “Although it’s been a challenging year for travel and hospitality, we want to celebrate our partners’ achievements. Award winners are beloved for their exceptional service and quality. Not only are these winners well deserving, they are also a great source of inspiration for travelers as the world begins to venture out again.”

Founded in 1976 and headquartered in Savannah, Ga., Parker’s was recently named the CStore Decisions 2020 Convenience Store Chain of the Year, earning the convenience store industry’s top award. The company currently operates 66 stores in coastal Georgia and South Carolina and recently announced plans to build 60 new retail locations in 60 months.