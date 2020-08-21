GetUpside Launches in Nine New Markets

The company enables customers to get cash back on gas ​while ​businesses earn more profit​.

Shoppers in nine new markets — Denver; Los Angeles; Kansas City, Mo.; Honolulu, Hawaii.; Cleveland, Toledo and Youngstown, Oh.;, Minneapolis, Mn.; and Columbia, S.C. — ​can now earn cash back on gas with the GetUpside app. ​

GetUpside​ is a technology company changing the economics of buying to ​benefit both shoppers and local businesses. With GetUpside, people ​earn cash back ​while ​businesses earn more profit​.

Customers can open the ​free​ GetUpside app, see ​personalized​ exclusive offers at gas stations, claim one, check in, pay with a credit/debit card as usual, and earn cash back. They can cash out whenever they like via digital gift card, PayPal, or a bank account.

Participating c-stores and gas stations ​throughout these cities are now providing cash back offers​, up to ​25 cents per gallon​, including Shell, Valero, Circle K and more.

GetUpside was created by ex-​Googlers ​in​ Washington, D.C., ​and is growing fast: ​over 20,000 locations in 47 states​ now provide cash back offers on GetUpside. Since 2016, the company has provided tens of million dollars​ in ​increased profit and cash back​. GetUpside is a top-50 Android/iOS app next to apps like Twitter, Waze, and Uber Eats and is available for​ free​ on ​Google Play​ and in the ​App Store​. ​

