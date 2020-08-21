Stewart’s Supports Homeless Youth Through Local Organization

Stewart’s Shops/The Dake Family were able to provide $4,500 to WAIT House to help them make necessary changes due to COVID-19.

New York-based Stewart’s Shops’ Donations Team has been diligently working to provide support to nonprofits in the c-store chain’s communities. As these nonprofits adapt to the current circumstances, Stewart’s is proud to be able to assist them in continuing all they do.

Recently, Stewart’s Shops/The Dake Family were able to provide $4,500 to WAIT House to help them make necessary changes due to COVID-19 — an organization that offers help to homeless youth in need throughout Warren and Washington Counties. It provides emergency shelter, goal planning, life skills training and much more. Since its opening, the organization has been able to help over 1,500 homeless youth and their families.

Due to the current need to social distance, WAIT House had to find fun projects for their residents and staff, while still keeping them safe. Part of the $4,500 grant from Stewart’s Shops/The Dake Family allowed WAIT House to create beautiful gardens that their residents researched, planned and will continue to maintain. This provided an educational and entertaining activity, while remaining safely at the shelter.

Stewart’s gives $7.5 annually to over 6,000 nonprofit organizations. $5 million of it comes from the Dake Family Foundations, so it does not impact its Partners ESOP/Profit sharing.