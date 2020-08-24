bp Extends Fuel Discount for Military Personnel, Veterans, Teachers and Students

This 60-day fuel discount strengthens bp’s ongoing commitment to supporting local communities and builds upon earlier discounts for first responders and medical workers that total more than $8 million.

bp continues to support American drivers by offering a discount of up to 15 cents per gallon on every fill-up at bp and Amoco stations for 60 days for active military personnel, veterans, teachers and students.

Program sign-up is available through bp.com/bpsupportsthecommunity, and eligibility will be verified through a link to ID.me. This offer can be redeemed at the pump with the BPme app, providing a no-contact way to pay for gas and save at the pump.

“America’s active military personnel, veterans, teachers and students have been hard hit by the challenges related to COVID-19. Whether it’s an uncertain start to a new school year, a move to a new base or navigating other commitments, we’re eager to provide savings for those affected by this pandemic,” said Jo Brecknock, bp director, brand and communications. “In addition to savings on an everyday purchase like gas, the BPme app offers a no-contact way to pay at the pump which is particularly important for many of our customers.”

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to create widespread financial hardship and stress for Americans. This fuel discount strengthens bp’s ongoing commitment to supporting local communities and builds upon earlier discounts for first responders and medical workers that total more than $8 million.

bp and Amoco will promote the offer at its retail stations, online at bp.com/us, via text and email to the BPme Rewards database and through digital campaigns. In the future, bp plans to integrate the sign-up process for this offer directly into the BPme app for an even easier consumer experience.

bp is a global energy producer with operations in nearly 80 countries. bp’s ambition is to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero. bp is America’s largest energy investor since 2005, investing more than $125 billion in the economy. bp employs about 12,000 people across the US and supports more than 200,000 additional jobs through its business activities.