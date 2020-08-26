CStore Decisions

Gulf Campaign Gives Back to Frontline Workers

The company is providing a minimum of $10,000 in Gulf gift cards as a 'thank you' to frontline workers.

Boston-based Gulf Oil announced the launch of a new campaign to give back to frontline workers.

From July through the end of September, or while supplies last, Gulf is providing a minimum of $10,000 in Gulf gift cards as a ‘thank you’ to those working on the front lines. Whether it be a healthcare worker, first responder, grocery worker or teacher, the campaign encourages consumers to nominate the everyday heroes who keep us all going.

The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic have been, and continue to be, widespread. Gulf is committed to giving back in impactful and meaningful ways.

Gulf is a Massachusetts-based company fueling consumers through approximately 1,800 Gulf branded locations across 36 states and Puerto Rico. The company also distributes unbranded products to 1,000 private label locations nationwide.

