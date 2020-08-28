QuikTrip Grows San Antonio Presence, Announces Hiring Initiative

With over 22,500 employees across the country, QT cites its culture and customer service among the top reasons to work for the company.

Tulsa, Okla.-based QuikTrip (QT) announced that it’s looking to fill both full- and part-time positions for Store Clerks and Assistant Managers in the San Antonio, Texas, area.

The c-store chain opened its 800th store, located in San Antonio, in 2019.

“As we grow in San Antonio, we look forward to growing our great team of employees here, too,” said Grace Martinez, San Antonio Recruiting and Training Coordinator. “Our people are one of our primary keys to success and we look forward to finding new hardworking, dependable and service-oriented employees.”

With over 22,500 employees across the country, QT’s company culture and customer service are among the top reasons workers are attracted to the company. QT has been ranked on People Magazine’s Companies That Care list, on Forbes’ listing of largest privately held companies in the country.

San Antonio area locations hiring include:

9110 Tarpon Rd., Boerne, Texas, 78006

2017 FM 1102, New Braunfels, Texas, 78132

200 IH-10 E, Seguin, Texas, 78155

Founded in 1958, QuikTrip has grown to a more than $11 billion company with 800+ stores in 11 states. QuikTrip gives back to the communities it serves, donating 5% of net profits to charitable organizations in those communities.