Love’s Campaign Supports Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals

Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores is raising money for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals throughout the country. The campaign runs through Oct. 3 at every Love’s location.

“Now more than ever, it’s important for us to help sick and injured kids in the communities where we live and work because of the impacts of COVID-19,” said Jenny Love Meyer, chief culture officer and executive vice president of Love’s. “We are honored to continue our partnership with Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals because we know the impacts of their life-saving work.”

Since July 14, Love’s has raised more than $845,000 asking customers to Round Up the Change to support CMN Hospitals and to help with the national coin shortage. Customers can continue to Round Up the Change to the nearest dollar or, beginning now, can donate any amount at the register by letting a team member know. With the official campaign beginning, stores are now safely holding raffles and selling CMN Hospitals merchandise, including face coverings to benefit hospitals.

Love’s will show additional support for CMN Hospitals on Sept. 29 for National Coffee Day. Customers can purchase any sized coffee for $1 with all proceeds going to CMN Hospitals. Coffee purchases must be made through the Love’s Connect app for the deal. And, for the first time, customers can reply to Love’s social media posts on National Coffee Day with a photo of their Love’s coffee, and Love’s will donate an additional dollar to CMN Hospitals.

Love’s partnership with CMN Hospitals began in 1999 and the company has raised over $31 million for sick and injured children since then.

“With the ongoing support of caring partners like Love’s and their generous customers and employees, our network of children’s hospitals continues to provide high-quality, life-saving care that children need every day, said Teri Nestel, interim president and CEO of Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. “Love’s commitment to helping their local children’s hospitals meet the urgent needs brought on by the pandemic, while also maintaining an exceptional standard of care has never been more needed or appreciated during these challenging times.”

CMN Hospitals raises funds and awareness for 170 member hospitals that provide 32 million treatments each year to sick and injured kids across the U.S. and Canada. Donations stay local to fund hospitals in each community. Of the 170 CMN Hospitals in the U.S., 111 benefit from Love’s annual campaign.

Love’s operates more than 520 locations in 41 states. Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Oklahoma City, the company remains family-owned and operated and employs more than 27,000 people. Love’s provides professional truck drivers and motorists with 24-hour access to clean and safe places to purchase gasoline, diesel fuel, fresh coffee, restaurant offerings and more. Love’s has more than 390 truck service centers, which include on-site and stand-alone Speedco and Love’s Truck Care locations. Love’s and Speedco combined is the largest oil change, preventive maintenance and total truck care nationwide network. Love’s is committed to providing customers with “Clean Places, Friendly Faces” at every stop.