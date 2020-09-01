Pilot Company Thanks Professional Drivers With Month-Long Celebration

In addition to free drinks and exclusive deals, the company released a video featuring singer-songwriter Ray Wylie Hubbard that recognizes professional drivers for their dedication to keeping North America moving.

Pilot Company is turning National Driver Appreciation Week, Sept. 13-19, into a month-long celebration with free drinks and deals exclusively for professional drivers all September.

As a special thanks, the company also released a video featuring singer-songwriter Ray Wylie Hubbard that recognizes professional drivers for their dedication to keeping North America moving.

“Professional drivers deserve our gratitude every day,” said Shameek Konar, chief strategy officer of Pilot Company. “The last few months have shown the world how essential these men and women are to our economy and day-to-day life. On behalf of our 28,000 team members, we want to thank all professional drivers for their tireless work to supply goods across North America. To show our appreciation, we invite professional drivers to stop in for a free drink every day in September.”

From Sept. 1-30, Pilot Company will have exclusive offers for professional drivers in the Pilot Flying J app, including:

Free drinks every day

Free showers all month with September Shower Power after one 75+ gallon fill

Earn up to four points per gallon when activating Push4Points

Free JPRO diagnostics test at Pilot Flying J Truck Care service centers

To redeem the promotions, professional drivers simply save the offers in the Pilot Flying J app and visit any of the 750 company-operated stores in the U.S., including Pilot and Flying J Travel Centers, Pilot Flying J Truck Care locations and participating One9 Fuel Network locations.

Additionally, Pilot Company is honoring professional drivers with a video that features a voiceover and musical track by Americana artist Ray Wylie Hubbard. Dubbed “Make Way,” the video depicts professional drivers as modern-day pioneers, making way with each mile traveled and load delivered for people to live out their dreams. As part of this partnership with Hubbard, professional drivers can win signed merchandise by visiting Pilot Flying J’s social media channels during September.

Pilot Company and its more than 28,000 team members remain committed to keeping its travel centers open and operational to safely provide the necessities professional drivers need while on the road.

Founded in 1958 and headquartered in Knoxville, Tenn., Pilot Company supplies more than 11 billion gallons of fuel per year and has an industry-leading network of more than 950 retail and fueling locations that offer a variety of products, amenities and innovative solutions to make road travel easier.

The Pilot Flying J travel center network includes locations in 44 states and six Canadian provinces with more than 680 restaurants, 74,000 truck parking spaces, 5,300 deluxe showers, 6,200 diesel lanes and 35 Truck Care service centers. The One9 Fuel Network provides fleets and professional drivers with more places to stop at a variety of fueling locations. Pilot Company’s energy division supplies fuel, DEF, bio and renewables and provides hauling and disposal services as the third largest tanker fleet in North America.