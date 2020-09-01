VitaminEnergy Commits $100,000 to Fight Malnutrition

The company has partnered with nonprofit organization Vitamin Angels, which serves over 70 million mothers and children annually around the world.

VitaminEnergy announced a corporate partnership with Vitamin Angels, a global public health nonprofit that distributes essential vitamins and minerals to children and pregnant women in need around the world.

Effective immediately, each case of VitaminEnergy sold will help to provide life-changing vitamins to a child or pregnant woman at-risk for malnutrition.

Vitamin Angels, a top-rated nonprofit organization, serves over 70 million mothers and children annually in the U.S. and around the world; working with local program partners and national governments to deliver essential nutrition interventions.

“We are thrilled to be partnered with VitaminEnergy as we continue our fight to end global malnutrition,” said Howard Schiffer, president and founder of Vitamin Angels. “With their support, we will reach even more at-risk mothers and babies with life-changing vitamins and minerals.”

The nonprofit recently received its ninth four-star rating from Charity Navigator (CN), the premier charity evaluator. This puts Vitamin Angels in the top 3% of most trustworthy charities in America.

“We are incredibly proud to partner with such an impactful organization,” said VitaminEnergy Communications Director Molly Jacobson. “We are steadfast to our commitment to serve our global community, and Vitamin Angels is our partner in this mission.”

VitaminEnergy has experienced significant growth in 2020; hitting No. 1 on the IRI charts as the world’s fastest growing energy shot and the second fastest growing liquid energy brand in the world. Further, VitaminEnergy achieved the top seller slot on Amazon Prime in the Shot Category and is gaining distribution in thousands of stores this year, including Pilot Flying J, Circle K, Maverik, Travel Centers of America and 7-Eleven.

“As we are experiencing such unprecedented growth, we felt that it was vital that we convert those surging sales into meaningful outcomes. This is why we chose to donate a portion of sales on each carton to Vitamin Angels; in order to make the largest impact for those in need,” said Jacobson.